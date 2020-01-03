WASHINGTON — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe hinted at a presidential run in 2019. Now, he will be putting his endorsement behind Joe Biden, who just won South Carolina and has been looking for momentum after a disappointing start to the primary season.

McAuliffe announced the endorsement on Saturday.

"We can't afford four more years of Donald Trump's hate-driven chaos and Joe Biden is the candidate with the character experience, and broad appeal to defeat him, said McAuliffe. "Joe Biden has been a friend of Virginia Democrats and my friend for decades and I am proud to endorse him."

McAuliffe was Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018. His endorsement comes as Biden faced a do-or-die election in South Carolina that followed three underwhelming performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary marked the first major test of the candidates' appeal among black voters.

"In Virginia, we've taken our state from red to blue in a decade by running campaigns that appeal to the majority of voters on issues like lowering health care costs, raising wages, and improving education. That's exactly how Democrats win Virginia and the White House in 2020 with Joe Biden leading our ticket."

Along with McAuliffe's support, Biden has also gained support from Sen. Tim Kaine, Rep. Donald McEachin, Rep. Elaine Luria, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and a few other local politicians.

Virginia is one of 14 states that will hold presidential primaries on Super Tuesday.

