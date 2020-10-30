x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Elections

As election nears, officials say drop boxes are more reliable than mail

Ballots will still be counted as long as they are put inside drop boxes by 8 p.m. on election night.

WASHINGTON — This has already been an unprecedented election season with more options than ever to cast your ballots: early voting, mail-in ballots, curbside, and even drop boxes. But leaders around the region say if you haven't mailed your ballot in by now, it's best to put it in a secured drop box to make sure it's counted in time. 

“If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot, you should consider dropping them off at a ballot drop box, which is available at your local registrar's office and other locations,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

According to election officials, drop boxes in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are open 24/7 and monitored by surveillance video. Ballots are picked up twice a day with two campaign workers from different parties. Then they are immediately locked and brought in for processing. 

But some voters said they are still skeptical. 

RELATED: Early voting continues in DC through Monday
VERIFY: This is how drop box ballots are collected and counted
The Verify team takes a skeptical viewer through the drop box ballot collection process to separate rumor from reality and show how votes get counted. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Millions of Americans are getting their first look at a ballot drop box this election.
wusa9.com |Oct 26, 2020

In D.C., the Board of Elections reports that as of Tuesday, 96,211 ballots have been collected from the city’s 55 drop boxes. 

Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said ballot boxes are more reliable as we near election day, saying reports of nationwide postal delays could pose a problem. 

“We don’t anticipate any issue with ballots already cast by mail,” she clarified. 
What you need to know about ballot drop box safety
Election officials said this is the first time these ballot boxes will be used in an election. Here's how they work. FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Many people will be voting by mail this year and relying on those new ballot boxes that are appearing across the country, including here in the DMV.
wusa9.com |Oct 09, 2020

Ballots dropped off in drop boxes on Election Day will still be counted if they are inside by 8 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news