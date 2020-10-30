Here's a look at who's running for Arlington County's Board of Education

Early voting in Virginia began Sept. 18 and Election Day polls will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — During the 2020 General Election, Arlington County residents will have the chance to decide on members of the Board of Education for the county's school system.

Two seats are open this year on the Arlington School Board, a five-member body that helps oversee the Arlington Public Schools system. The school system serves around 26,000 students in the Northern Virginia area.

Arlington Public Schools voted to start the 2020-2021 school year on Sept. 8 and are continuing to implement an all-virtual instruction option for students amid the pandemic. The school system offered families a hybrid option with two days of in-person learning or all-virtual.

Three candidates are running for the two open seats on the board at a time where the education system is facing numerous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of candidates on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

David Priddy

He has served on various committees and local organizations including as President of Thomas Jefferson Middle School PTA, on the Abingdon, Patrick Henry and Fleet PTAs, and on the NAACP Education Committee.

Website: https://priddyforschoolboard.com/

Christina Diaz-Torres

She is an education policy specialist and former high school math, teacher. She began her career as a part-time preschool teacher at a Headstart school in New York. Website: https://www.cristinaforarlington.com/

Symone Walker

She worked as a Department of Justice attorney and mediator for 20 and 14 years respectively. She has served on various committees including the Ashlawn Elementary, Drew Model School, Gunston, and Arlington Special Education PTAs. Website: https://symoneforstudents.com/

