Alexandria encourages absentee voting by mail, changes to voting locations for upcoming primary

Voters who wish to absentee vote by mail, applications must be received by on June 16 at 5 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Officials in Alexandria are encouraging absentee voting by mail for the June 23 Republican Party primary election for U.S. Senate.

Voters in Virginia do not register by party, so any person registered to vote in Alexandria may vote in the election, officials said. There is no Democratic primary election since there is only one candidate on the ballot.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said that all voters are eligible to vote absentee.

Voters may choose reason "2A (My disability or illness)" when applying for an absentee ballot.

For voters who wish to absentee vote by mail, the application must be received by 5 p.m. on June 16 in the Alexandria Voter Registration Office.

Voters can choose to apply for an absentee ballot either:

Applying online at vote.elections.virginia.gov

Applying by mail, fax or email using the application (and instructions) on the City's Elections page, or by requesting an application from the Alexandria Voter Registration Office at 703-746-4050

Voters who wish to cast their absentee ballots in person must complete their ballot applications at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections.

The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person is June 20 at 5 p.m.

In-person absentee voting hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on the following days:

June 17, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

June 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For the June 23 Republican primary for U.S. Senate only, due to the lack of availability of many regular polling places, there will be six voting locations in Alexandria:

Durant Arts Center (1605 Cameron St.)

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at City Hall, Lyles Crouch School, Durant Center, Lee Center, and AlexRenew.

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at City Hall, Lyles Crouch School, Durant Center, Lee Center, and AlexRenew. Maury School (600 Russell Road)

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Ladrey Senior Building, George Washington School, Fire Department Headquarters, Charles Houston Center, and Maury School.

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Ladrey Senior Building, George Washington School, Fire Department Headquarters, Charles Houston Center, and Maury School. Mt. Vernon Center (2701 Commonwealth Ave)

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Cora Kelly, Mt. Vernon, Potomac Yards, George Mason School, and Charles Barrett Center.

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Cora Kelly, Mt. Vernon, Potomac Yards, George Mason School, and Charles Barrett Center. Minnie Howard School (3801 Braddock Road)

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Blessed Sacrament, Douglas MacArthur School, Chinquapin, Temple Beth El Synagogue, and Patrick Henry Center.

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Blessed Sacrament, Douglas MacArthur School, Chinquapin, Temple Beth El Synagogue, and Patrick Henry Center. John Adams School (5651 Rayburn Ave)

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at NOVA Arts Center, James K. Polk School, Hermitage, John Adams School, and William Ramsay Center.

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at NOVA Arts Center, James K. Polk School, Hermitage, John Adams School, and William Ramsay Center. Tucker School (435 Ferdinand Day Dr)

This will be the location for voters who normally vote at Beatley Library, Tucker School, South Port Apartments, Cameron Station, and Olympus Condos.

Voters will receive a mailing by mid-June confirming their voting location for the June 23 Republican primary, officials said.

Voters who choose to vote in-person on election day must go to their new assigned voting location. The six voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.