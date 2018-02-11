FAIRFAX, Va. -- This midterm election could go down as the biggest ever in terms of votes cast.

And Virginia is leading the way. Virginia’s absentee voting is running at a record pace. In fact, it's been so heavy it could break a record.

In-person absentee voting started in Virginia September 21st and at the Fairfax County Government Center there's been a steady stream of voters this week.

"It's our civic duty. That's one of the good things about being American. We get to vote," said one absentee voter.

"There's no way I was going to miss voting," said another.

"I'm totally against Trump," said another, echoing several women voters coming into to cast absentee ballots.

Democratic volunteer Clive Blackwell said the following:

"There seems to be a feeling, which is unusual fo midterms, that this is an important election. And my guess is they're voting for more than just their local congressman or whatever. I think they're trying to send a message. I really do."

The numbers of absentee voters in Virginia for this midterm election is more like what we see for a presidential election.

Compare the last midterm election numbers for absentee ballots. In 2014, 28,662 Fairfax County voters voted absentee. This year, four days before the election, we already have 61,880 absentee ballots cast in Fairfax County.

General Registrar Gary Scott said it’ll be a record for midterms.

“We are a whole order of magnitude ahead of the last midterm election," said Scott. "We’re approaching the 2012 presidential levels."

As for overall voter turnout, the 2016 presidential election saw 82.5 percent voter turnout in Fairfax County, the highest ever. And 2012 was close at 80 percent.

Most midterm elections get about 40 to 50 percent voter turnout. Scott predicts it will be around 70 percent, similar to presidential elections.

"Turnout going to be much heavier than we would see for a mid term election.”

The heaviest day for absentee voting in Virginia will be Saturday, the last day its offered. To cast an absentee ballot you do have to provide a reason you may not be able to vote on election day. There are 20 reasons including your work and commuting hours.

Some people think absentee ballots are not counted unless they are needed on election day. The Fairfax County register said that is not true. He said in Virginia every absentee ballot is counted.

