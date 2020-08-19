Here's Gov. Northam's plan to make absentee voting easier as ballot applications soar

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced proposals on Tuesday dealing with drop boxes and correcting errors on absentee ballots.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — With Election Day just two and a half months away, Gov. Ralph Northam announced multiple voting proposals on Thursday to make it easier to cast an absentee ballot.

According to the governor's plans, voters will be able to correct mistakes on their absentee ballots that would have previously resulted in the votes potentially not being counted.

Drop boxes for absentee ballots could also be set up around the state that adhere to security standards to be set by the Virginia Department of Elections.

Northam added that his proposed budget will include $2 million set aside to pay for prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots sent out for the November elections.



In a statement, he said the measures would help make it easier for people to take part in Election Day.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we must take additional steps to make it easier to vote, not harder,” Northam said. “With these measures, we will protect public health and ensure Virginians can safely exercise their right to vote in the November election. Whether you put your ballot in the mail or vote in-person, voting will be safe and secure in our commonwealth.”

The announcement came as demand for absentee ballots has soared during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Alexandria Voter Registration Office said over 18,000 requests for absentee ballots had been made for the 2020 elections so far compared to 1,668 requests in 2016.

Registrar Angela Turner said that the focus on absentee voting added to the long list of things to plan for this year.

"We tend to be planners in this field and so we’re staying on our toes," she said. "We’ve had some plans in place for the presidential election almost as soon as the last presidential election ended.”

In particular, Turner said her team was addressing health and safety concerns with coronavirus and making sure voting could adhere to strict cleaning and social distancing guidelines.

"We have plexiglass shields, face guards, gloves, lots of Clorox wipes," she said. "We're working out those little logistical things, including how we can get the ID reviewed without physical touching.”



Organizing for Election Day has also involved navigating through concerns with mailing ballots and delays with deliveries.

To help quell worries, Turner said ballots could be dropped off in person at the election office by the person casting the votes.

"We’ve definitely gotten a lot of calls from concerned voters wanting to make sure that if they request a ballot by mail, how they can get it back and so forth," she said. "We’re trying to get through the applications entered, get all the phone calls answered and answer voter questions.”

For anyone requesting an absentee ballot this year, Turner said the first batch will be sent out in mid-September.

Following Northam's proposals and now planning through multiple voting concerns, she said her team was looking forward to offering a smooth and well-organized election experience this year.

"We’re just trying to keep planning going forth and staying on our toes," Turner said.