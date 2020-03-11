'I value my freedom' | Here's why you said you were voting in this year's election

We asked DMV voters WHY they decided to vote.

WASHINGTON — After much anticipation, Election Day is finally here. Voters have endured long lines, braved a pandemic and more for this year's elections.

Millions have already cast ballots early in the DMV, shattering records - both locally and across the nation. But, according to voters, this year's election is more impactful than many others in recent memory.

We asked DMV voters WHY they decided to vote. Here are some of the responses.

Samantha Degen: It's my right as an American and strong women fought for my right to vote. It's an honor to vote.

Margaret Stern: Because I believe in our constitution and we, the people, have the right to vote for our new president.

Iris Haxhialiu Venkatesan: Because I value my Freedom! This is only my second time voting as a US citizen and I’ll never take that honor for granted.

Jennifer Lewis: My forefathers died so that I could vote. If I don't vote I can't complain about my local officials or those elected to represent me in Congress.

Nikki Moore: I voted because George Floyd and Breonna Taylor can't!

John Grisanti: We must fight to keep America free and prosperous, for law and order and most of all to keep out any possibility of socialism.

April Keel: I love my country and want to fight to protect our Liberties and Freedoms it was founded on!

Carlos A Venegas: I want transparency in every facet of the government!

Fran Indigo: Because there are kids in cages at the border, and more families to be separated.

Tina Sanford: It is my civic responsibility, and my children and all the children of this country deserve better.

Hazel Waldo: Because it's the right thing to do

Donna Koon: My parents were both Military veterans that served 6 tours of duty and I saw the world with them!! America is like no other and I fully understand how sacred my voting duty is!!

Carol Worley: This is my country and I voted because I want to keep my guns

Michael D Brown: I want a new president because I am so tired of this racist, bully, and narcissistical person.

Gary Shifflett: Freedom, free speech, 2nd amendment, and President Trump.

Woody Wilson: I voted because I want to use my voice! And I would like our country to not be so divided and chaotic.

Mary Berkebile: I can, so I did!

Janet Samuelson: Because I love God and my country!

Raymond Mills: Freedom matters and socialism sucks

Diane Gausman: Empathy and compassion matter.