13 new voting locations added in Fairfax County

Starting Oct. 27, there will be 13 new voting locations added in the county.

The general election is underway and if you are interested in voting early in Fairfax County, Virginia, more options will be available starting this week.

The Fairfax Co. Government announced that starting Thursday, Oct. 27, there will be 13 new voting locations added in the county. This means that there will be a total of 16 voting locations throughout Fairfax Co. until the last day of early voting, according to a press release from Fairfax County.

Voting Locations in Fairfax County:

The last day for early voting is Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting sites in the county will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays. However, the Fairfax County Government Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Weekend early voting will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all locations. Voting will also be available on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The race to control Congress is coming down to the wire and voters in many parts of the country are already casting their ballots.