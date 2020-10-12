x
Politics

Incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff to join faculty of Georgetown Law

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband will teach a two-credit course in the spring semester called "Entertainment Law Disputes."

WASHINGTON — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is set to join the faculty of Georgetown Law next month.

Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice and teach a two-credit course in the spring semester called "Entertainment Law Disputes." He will also serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law's Institute for Technology Law and Policy. That's part of a new entertainment and media law initiative for the law school that will include a speaker series and other projects.

Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, had planned to leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day to focus on his White House duties as the second gentleman. He had wanted to avoid appearances of conflicts of interest because his firm, DLA Piper, has a lobbying presence in Washington.

The Biden-Harris transition team says Emhoff's role at Georgetown will be separate from his role as second gentleman and that he is working to develop a portfolio to support the work of the administration.

The incoming first lady, Jill Biden, taught English at Northern Virginia Community College from 2008 to 2016, and has said she wants to keep teaching at a community college during her husband's presidency. She has three education degrees, including a Masters in Education from West Chester University and a Master of Arts from Villanova University.


