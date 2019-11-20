ATLANTA —

When ten presidential hopefuls arrive in Atlanta for tonight's Democratic debate, they’ll be looking for the opportunity to gain momentum for their campaigns and sway the many undecided voters.

At 9 p.m. on MSNBC, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang will appear at the Oprah Winfrey sound stage at Tyler Perry Studios and in front of America for the 5th Democratic debate ahead of the 2020 election.

The two-hour event will be moderated by Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Andrea Mitchell, host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post and Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent.

It’s the first time a presidential debate will feature a moderator panel of all women.

Ahead of the debate, here are fast facts about each candidate you’ll see on the debate stage.

