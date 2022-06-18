Candidate profiles: Hear from the 4 people running in DC's mayoral primary
The District's primary election takes place on Tuesday, June 21 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
District voters head to the polls Tuesday to nominate their party’s candidates for a slew of city offices up for grabs, including the city's next mayor. While some voters may have listened to the debates, WUSA9 wanted to give an in-depth look at the four candidates running for D.C.'s mayor.
There is a lot at stake in this election: crime is on the rise; the city and our school children are still trying to recover from the pandemic. Here's what the four candidates running for office -- Muriel Bowser, James Butler, Robert White and Trayon White -- had to say about their campaigns and the platforms they'd tackle.
Muriel Bowser: The incumbent
Muriel Bowser has served as D.C.'s eighth mayor since 2015. The incumbent is seeking a third term. Prior to becoming mayor, Bowser was the Ward 4 councilmember. She first started her political career as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the Riggs Park neighborhood.
The mayor says she’s running to lead the city through its COVID comeback. She hopes her hometown with its 700,000 residents will see her as the one to move the city forward.
"I know where we were when we went into COVID. A triple-A bond rating, balanced budgets, very robust economy, and had the lowest unemployment in Ward 7 and 8 since those numbers have been recorded."
James Butler: Former lawyer/Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner
James Butler is a former lawyer and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 5. He ran unsuccessfully against Muriel Bowser in 2018 during the Democratic primary. He works on civil complaints before the EEOC and the DC Office of Human Rights.
Butler said he's running because so far the city has failed in its leadership, and he thinks the people want to see a change.
“We’ve been electing the same people, recycling, playing musical chairs with elected offices, and people’s lives are at stake.”
READ MORE: 'City has failed us with leadership' | DC mayoral candidate James Butler says he's the change voters need
Robert White: At-Large City Councilmember
Robert White Jr. is an At-Large member of the D.C. Council -- an office he won in 2016. This is his first time running for mayor. He has a law degree and served as a law clerk in Maryland. He also served as legislative counsel to Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton for five years, as well as working in Attorney General Karl Racine’s office in community engagement.
Robert White said he's running to hold all District agencies accountable, and to make sure public schools have the resources they need to be successful.
"One of the biggest reasons we need a new mayor right now is there’s no urgency in public education. Every young person in our city deserves an opportunity to do more or better than their parents no matter the neighborhood."
READ MORE: 'This is the time where we fix problems' | Spotlight on DC Mayoral candidate Robert White
Trayon White: Ward 8 City Councilmember
Trayon White currently sits on the city council representing Ward 8, an office he has held since 2017. He also won a special election in 2015 to fill Marion Barry’s seat after his death. This is Trayon White's first time running for Mayor. His first run, and win, for political office was in 2011 when he ran to fill the vacancy on the D.C. Board of Education.
Trayon White said he's running to follow in the footsteps of another former Ward 8 councilmember -- D.C.’s “Mayor for Life" Marion Barry.
“When I walk across the city and talk to people, they’re dissatisfied with the leadership of the city. My job is to build a bridge.”
READ MORE: ‘People compare me to Marion Barry’ | Trayon White hopes to follow in late mayor’s footsteps
For a full D.C. voter guide and answers to FAQ about elections, click here.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.