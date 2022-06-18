Candidate profiles: Hear from the 4 people running in DC's mayoral primary

There is a lot at stake in this election: crime is on the rise; the city and our school children are still trying to recover from the pandemic. Here's what the four candidates running for office -- Muriel Bowser, James Butler, Robert White and Trayon White -- had to say about their campaigns and the platforms they'd tackle.

District voters head to the polls Tuesday to nominate their party’s candidates for a slew of city offices up for grabs , including the city's next mayor. While some voters may have listened to the debates, WUSA9 wanted to give an in-depth look at the four candidates running for D.C.'s mayor.

"I know where we were when we went into COVID. A triple-A bond rating, balanced budgets, very robust economy, and had the lowest unemployment in Ward 7 and 8 since those numbers have been recorded."

The mayor says she’s running to lead the city through its COVID comeback. She hopes her hometown with its 700,000 residents will see her as the one to move the city forward.

Muriel Bowser has served as D.C.'s eighth mayor since 2015. The incumbent is seeking a third term. Prior to becoming mayor, Bowser was the Ward 4 councilmember. She first started her political career as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the Riggs Park neighborhood.

“We’ve been electing the same people, recycling, playing musical chairs with elected offices, and people’s lives are at stake.”

Butler said he's running because so far the city has failed in its leadership, and he thinks the people want to see a change.

James Butler is a former lawyer and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 5. He ran unsuccessfully against Muriel Bowser in 2018 during the Democratic primary. He works on civil complaints before the EEOC and the DC Office of Human Rights.

Robert White : At-Large City Councilmember



Robert White Jr. is an At-Large member of the D.C. Council -- an office he won in 2016. This is his first time running for mayor. He has a law degree and served as a law clerk in Maryland. He also served as legislative counsel to Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton for five years, as well as working in Attorney General Karl Racine’s office in community engagement.

Robert White said he's running to hold all District agencies accountable, and to make sure public schools have the resources they need to be successful.