Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue.
Credit: AP
FILE - The statue of Robert E. Lee is seen uncovered in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Charlottesville said in a news release Friday, July 9, 2021, that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be taken down Saturday. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville says a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally is set to come down Saturday. 

The city said in a news release Friday afternoon that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday. 

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue.

As those plans emerged, the monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

