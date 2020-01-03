SPRINGFIELD, Va. — In Virginia, 10,300 people came out to show their support for Sen. Bernie Sanders. It comes just two days before Super Tuesday, which is when the Commonwealth and 13 other states will host primary elections.

Unlike caucuses where voters can be persuaded to support a new candidate, here at the rally, people were decidedly "feeling the Bern."

"I think the biggest thing for me is that he has been consistent his entire career. In terms of his support for the LGBTQ community, support for women," said Julia Contorno.

Inside the St. James wellness complex in Springfield, Rep. Ilhan Omar — who is a progressive like Sanders and has long supported the Vermont senator — addressed concerns about the presidential nominee seeming to angry in his demeanor.

"I want Bernie to be angry because we have a lot to be angry about," said Omar. "The fact that we spend so much money on militarization and don't have enough money to feed our kids, house people, educate our children, provide Medicare for people who are sick in this country. Now if you have someone running for office that is not angry about that, they don't represent you."

On stage, Sanders through jabs at President Donald Trump, plus highlighted the platform that he is running on, issues that include Medicare for all, a Green New Deal and student loan debt forgiveness.

A big show of support at the rally came when Sanders spoke about his support of Roe v. Wade, which provides legal backing for abortion rights.

"Understand that it is women that have the right to control their own bodies, not the government," said Sanders.

While Sanders has done well in the primaries so far, he was handed his first true primary loss on Saturday when former Vice President Joe Biden was named the winner of the South Carolina Democratic Primary.

"I am not just here to humbly ask for your support on Tuesday I am here to ask you to help us make the political revolution," said Sanders near the end of his rally.

