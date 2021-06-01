x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Politics

Georgia Secretary of State evacuates Georgia Capitol for safety, office closes

It happened as a mass of pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger evacuated the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday for safety, as a mass of pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

His office was closed as a precaution.

Amy Gardner, a Washington Post journalist, reported it happened as militia members gathered outside the Capitol in Atlanta.

RELATED: Watch live: Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol, force lockdown in Washington

Aerial images showed a smaller group of pro-Trump protesters outside the Georgia Capitol earlier in the afternoon.

As of 3:15 p.m., there did not appear to be any significant demonstration going on outside the Capitol.

Related Articles