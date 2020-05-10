Arlington Democrats report 30+ political signs vandalized this weekend

With Election Day now under a month away, the Arlington County Democratic Committee says over 30 political signs were damaged this weekend.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Democratic Committee reported on Sunday that at least 30 political signs encouraging people to vote and support Democratic candidates were damaged or vandalized this weekend.

The signs were recently placed at multiple medians around Arlington with Election Day less than a month away.

“The vandals are clearly targeting Democrats,” Arlington Democrats Chairwoman Jill Caiazzo wrote in a statement sent to WUSA 9.

Signs were also damaged at the home of 79-year-old Joan Mulholland, who said that a "Dump Trump" and Joe Biden sign in her front yard were damaged sometime last weekend.

"It wasn’t the first time on the 'Dump Trump' one," she said. "The Biden and Harris one, the metal got all bent up and the sign was all torn.”

Mulholland is no stranger to tense political times.

During the 1960s, she helped organize and take part in protests and sit-ins around the country.

Aside from helping to recruit volunteers for the Freedom Rides, her experience during the civil rights movement even landed her in a southern jail for a time.

After seeing her sign yards stolen, Mulholland said she saw similarities and differences with the political season now.

"The hate is about the same. I think the leadership of the hate is from a higher-up source," she said. "The movement I see as just a continuation of what we were doing except it’s a much bigger crowd and much more diverse.”

Hours after signs went up, more than 2 dozen vandalized on Sycamore St. https://t.co/6vXFqSOqb9 pic.twitter.com/gWcb1ULBHV — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) October 4, 2020

The Arlington County Democratic Committee said the signs that were damaged or vandalized were placed on medians along Sycamore Street and Little Falls Road.

The group said 35 signs in total, including another five reported on Sunday, were impacted.

For Mulholland, new signs have already replaced the ones damaged last weekend.

Moving forward, she said it was important for others to remember the lessons of the civil rights movement when experiencing tense political times.