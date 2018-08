Leaders from across the state of Arizona and the country released statements showing their support and expressing their condolences for the McCain family, after the news that Sen. John McCain had died was released Saturday.

Pres. Trump, who had been silent after McCain's announcement on Friday, said his sympathies went out to the family.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

One of McCain's closest friends in Congress, Lindsey Graham, tweeted shortly after the news became public, writing in part, "America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions."

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions.



….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona's other senator, wrote that "words cannot express the sorrow I feel."

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

Gov. Doug Ducey called McCain a true American hero.

Speaker Paul Ryan also called McCain a giant. "He will always be listed among freedom's most gallant and faithful servants."

John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence sent his deepest condolences to Cindy and the McCain family.

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

Sen. Susan Collins is remembering John McCain's momentous vote against their party's effort to repeal the Obama-era health law.

The Maine Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that she and GOP colleague Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - both repeal opponents - spoke to McCain before the July 2017 vote because they knew he was struggling with the decision.

Collins says he pointed to them and said, "You two are right!"

Collins says Vice President Mike Pence was waiting to speak to McCain next, but she knew McCain's "no" decision would hold.

She says, "Once John McCain made up his mind about something, there was no shaking him."

McCain later dramatically held up his hand and flicked his thumb down, killing the measure.

President Barack Obama released a statement. McCain ran against Obama in the 2008 Presidential Election. “… All of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt," Obama's statement read.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Former President George W. Bush released a statement calling McCain a friend he will deeply miss.

"Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.” [...] Full statement by President George W. Bush https://t.co/FQVYWIUyGL pic.twitter.com/W8LCxJXRLi — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) August 26, 2018

Three of the Arizona GOP senate candidates vying for Sen. Flake's seat tweeted condolences.

Martha McSally:

John McCain was one of Arizona’s greatest Senators, one of our country’s finest statesmen, and an American hero who risked his life to defend this great nation. He loved this state, and he loved this country. — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) August 26, 2018

Kelli Ward:

We are saddened to hear of the passing of @SenJohnMcCain. His decades of service will not be forgotten by the men & women of Arizona. May God grant the McCain family comfort and peace during this difficult time. — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 26, 2018

Kyrsten Sinema:

Arizona will never be the same. @SenJohnMcCain may you rest in peace, and may comfort come to your family - and to all of us who will grieve your loss to our great country. A statesmen, a patriot, our Arizona hero. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 26, 2018

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton released a statement, calling his service "heroic."

"He frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country, and was never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do."

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

Retired Gen. David Petraeus is honoring Sen. John McCain as a distinguished veteran who always "had the backs" of military service members.

Petraeus, a former CIA director who previously oversaw coalition forces in Iraq, tells ABC's "This Week" that McCain was committed to ensuring that those who fought the wars after Sept. 11 "had what was needed to prevail."

He says McCain was also very forthright in standing up against torture, working to limit the enhanced interrogation of detainees.

Petraeus notes that an extraordinary moment of McCain's military career was when he was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and was offered freedom by his captors, but "he would not break faith with his fellow prisoners."

Captain Mark Kelly, retired U.S. Navy combat veteran and former NASA Astronaut, released a statement. In part, it read:

“John McCain was an iconic figure, so singular and memorable I imagined he might live forever. In my community of men and women known as Naval Aviators, he was larger than life. I knew who John McCain was since I first even allowed myself to imagine being a pilot. Everyone knows launching and landing a jet aircraft from a ship in the middle of the ocean is famously difficult. It takes the word excitement to the next level. But the excitement is only part of it: service – and the willingness to sacrifice – for country is the motivation of every man and woman who does it. John McCain defined service, as a naval aviator and in every role he took on for his country."

I have only encountered a few true heroes in my life, but Senator McCain was one of them. That he became a friend is one of the greatest privileges of my life. Thank you, John, for a lifetime of hard work for the people of Arizona and of this great nation. https://t.co/9Wnun7Ih0d — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) August 26, 2018

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer called McCain her friend and a warrior.

Today we lost an American hero when @SenJohnMcCain passed away. RIP my friend-a warrior who fought for his country and for his beloved state of Arizona. Our state & nation will deeply miss his courage and convictions. Prayers to @cindymccain @MeghanMcCain Roberta & McCain family pic.twitter.com/8gahGeYFk4 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) August 26, 2018

Statement from White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood:

We are blessed to live in a State, and a world, that has been shaped by the will, the leadership, and the vision of Senator John McCain.

With an unshakable faith in the values of our country and the character of our people, Senator John McCain renewed Arizona’s confidence in the will to do right and work for all people. His optimism, strength, and humility epitomized the American spirit.

Through his courage and determination, he honored his fellow man by honoring his country in giving the highest form of service by serving our Country. The White Mountain Apache Tribe was blessed to know such a person of valor, and his help in moving our Water Rights forward. What a tremendous figure of relentless courage, a fighter of our rights, and most of all a friend to our Tribe.

Senator John McCain has left us, but he has left us stronger and better. We take comfort in the knowledge that he has left us for a better place, the shining city that awaits him. May God Bless Cindy and the McCain children, and comfort them at this time.

Ducey's full statement:

“John McCain is one American who will never be forgotten.

He was a giant. An icon. An American hero. But here at home, we were most proud to call him a fellow Arizonan. Like so many of us, he was not born here, but his spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous.

Angela and I join all Arizonans in praying for Cindy and the entire McCain family during this difficult time and offering our full support.

As we mourn his passing and celebrate his truly phenomenal life, we’re also faced with the void John McCain’s absence leaves in the heart and soul of our nation.

John McCain fought for America every day — from the Navy through Vietnam to the U.S. Senate. He fought for what he thought was right, even when it wasn’t popular. His dogged patriotism and passion for country made him an inspiration, and a model, for all of us.

John McCain was about more than politics. He brought us above partisanship and challenged us to be great.

He once told us, ‘We’re Americans, and we never give up. We never quit. We never hide from history. We make history.’

May his life and legacy continue to inspire us to build a future for this country, and a history for this country, that would make John McCain proud.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

