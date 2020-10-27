Justice Barrett's confirmation to America's highest court comes after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in September.

WASHINGTON — As the United States Senate voted on the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, dozens of her supporters and detractors rallied across the street at the Supreme Court.



Many people showed up to the site of the nation's highest court vocal about the potential impact the conservative-leaning judge could have on the issues of same-sex marriage and abortion.

Many Coney Barrett supporters believe she could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade.



"To support our unborn babies, they need to be saved," Coney Barrett supporter Kim Mills said.



But the idea Coney Barrett could play a role in overturning same-sex marriage or Roe v. Wade scares her critics.

Word has reached #SCOTUS of Amy Coney’s Barrett confirmation. Here’s the moment the crowd here learned the news. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/iQceD89S76 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 27, 2020

"It is the lives of millions and millions of women and LGBTQ people that is being put in the target zone," critic Sunsara Taylor of RefuseFascism.org said.



The divide that exists across the country was readily apparent next to the steps of the Supreme Court. Both sides even argued over whether the confirmation process to place Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court was legitimate.



One of Coney Barrett's supporters likened it to a gift from God.

"We've prayed for Godly justices on the Supreme Court and we feel like this is an answer to our prayer," supporter Sherry Horn said.



However, another Coney Barrett critic, Caty Payette, said she still couldn't believe the process was allowed to take place.



"To see a Supreme Court nominee get on the Supreme Court eight days before the election, it's an abomination to democracy," she said.

Coney Barrett was sworn in on the White House South Lawn almost immediately following the Senate's confirmation vote. The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes, with President Donald Trump introducing Coney Barrett, before Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath.

Unlike the last event held at the White House in Coney Barrett's honor, which Dr. Fauci called a "superspreader" after at least 20 cases of COVID were tied to the event, pretty much everyone in attendance was seen wearing face masks and chairs were spaced 6 feet apart.