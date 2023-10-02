VSP: Driver shoots at another car on Interstate 95

One driver was injured and is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating claims that a driver shot at another car while traveling on Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m.

Investigators claim a Mercedes sedan was going north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside the Mercedes near mile marker 143. At some point, the Toyota driver reportedly fired several shots at the Mercedes before speeding away.

The driver of the Mercedes was injured in the shooting. They were treated at an area hospital and are expected to be okay. There is no word on why the driver opened fire on the victim at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or knows how may have been behind the wheel of the silver Toyota Corolla is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (540) 891-4108.

WATCH NEXT: Police investigate deadly road rage shooting in Southeast DC