Virginia State Police trooper injured after driver crashes traffic stop in Bristow

The trooper was treated and will be OK, the police agency said.

BRISTOW, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper was injured and a woman was cited after crashing into a police vehicle on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Monday afternoon.

At 3:59 p.m., a Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck traveling east on I-66.

The pickup pulled onto the shoulder and stopped for the trooper at the 50 mile marker, VSP said. The traffic stop was for speeding.

After making contact with the pickup truck's driver, the trooper was walking back to his patrol SUV when a Camaro ran off the right side of I-66 and slammed into the back of the VSP vehicle, Virginia State Police said.

The impact of the crash launched the state police SUV forward striking the trooper and knocking him into the right eastbound travel lane, VSP said. The SUV also struck the rear of the pickup truck that had been pulled over.

The trooper was able to recover and get out of the lane before being struck by oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Camaro, Khadija F. Sayyid, 24, of Bristow, was treated and released from Fairfax Inova Hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The trooper was also treated and released from Fairfax Inova Hospital. The state police SUV was stopped on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights flashing at the time it was struck, according to VSP.

Sayyid was charged with reckless driving as a result of the crash.