Virginia man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into police cruiser

PAEONIAN SPRINGS, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a police cruiser while driving under the influence in April.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m. on April 29, officers were called to the exit lane from eastbound Route 7 (East Market Street) onto Crosstrail Boulevard SE due to a disabled vehicle blocking the lane. Two police cruisers blocked the exit lane with their emergency lights on in order to help the driver of the disabled car.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a passing vehicle struck one of the police cruisers, which was empty at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported and the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Joshua Deleonardis was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

With the arrested, the Leesburg Police Department is reminding drivers of Virginia's Move Over Law. Click here for more information on the Commonwealth's Move Over Law.

