Town of Vienna asks residents to steer clear of neighborhood where barricade situation underway

Vienna Police confirmed they are at the scene of a barricade situation in the 200 block of Locust Street, Southeast Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIENNA, Va. — The Town of Vienna, Virginia is asking residents to avoid a neighborhood due to an hourslong police barricade situation Monday night.

Vienna Police confirmed officers are at the scene of a barricade situation in the 200 block of Locust Street, Southeast.

According to police, a man locked himself in an apartment after officers tried to serve him multiple search warrants around 3 p.m.

Locust Street, between Park Street and Glyndon Avenue, is closed, the town said.

The town's Facebook page asked residents to stay away.

"If you're heading out tonight, please avoid the 200 block of Park Street near the roundabout until further notice due to police department activity at a residence," a Facebook post said.

If you're heading out tonight, please avoid the 200 block of Park Street near the roundabout until further notice due to police department activity at a residence. Posted by Town of Vienna, VA - Government on Monday, January 2, 2023

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stick with WUSA9 as more updates become available.

WATCH NEXT: Firework explosion damages ice rink in Navy Yard