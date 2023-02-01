Town of Vienna asks residents to steer clear of neighborhood where barricade situation underway

VIENNA, Va. — The Town of Vienna, Virginia is asking residents to avoid a neighborhood due to an hourslong police barricade situation Monday night.
Vienna Police confirmed officers are at the scene of a barricade situation in the 200 block of Locust Street, Southeast.
According to police, a man locked himself in an apartment after officers tried to serve him multiple search warrants around 3 p.m.
Locust Street, between Park Street and Glyndon Avenue, is closed, the town said.
The town's Facebook page asked residents to stay away.
"If you're heading out tonight, please avoid the 200 block of Park Street near the roundabout until further notice due to police department activity at a residence," a Facebook post said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing situation. Stick with WUSA9 as more updates become available.
