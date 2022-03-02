x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Capitol Police officer under internal investigation, accused of drunken fight while working in Israel

The officer, part of the USCP's Dignitary Protection Division, was sent home and relieved of police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.
Credit: Haleigh Purvis
US Capitol Police car parked outside the US Senate

WASHINGTON — A United States Capitol Police officer is under internal investigation. The officer, working as a special agent in the Dignitary Protection Division, is accused of an assault while working in Israel.

The incident happened last month, on February 14. According to a statement by the United States Capitol Police, the unnamed agent was doing advance work for a congressional delegation in Israel when the agent was accused of having "a physical altercation" while the agent was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

The agent was not charged by the Israeli National Police, the statement says, but U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger immediately sent the agent home, revoked the agent's police powers and suspended the agent pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the USPC's Office of Professional Responsibility.

The agent has been with the Capitol Police since April of 2018. USCP says they are not releasing the name of the agent because they were not charged with a crime.

Additional details about this case have not been released.

RELATED: DC police lieutenant under investigation for possible ties to white supremacists

RELATED: 71-year-old rideshare driver dead after he was found on side of road shot multiple times in Temple Hills

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Lawsuit seeks to recover cell phones MPD took from DC protesters August 2020