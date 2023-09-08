USCP aims to add new agents, investigators to improve safety efforts

In the wake of an historic number of threat investigations, the USCP is improving its hiring and recruitment operations.

WASHINGTON — Historically high numbers of threat investigations over the past five years have caused the United States Capitol Police (USCP) to begin improving its hiring and recruiting processes.

The Department aims to expand and mold its responsibilities, both protective and investigative, to better protect members of Congress. To do so, the department has created a new campaign to recruit more agents and investigators.

The USCP’s new recruiting video can be found on their YouTube channel.

In the past, the USCP’s Dignitary Protection Division (DPD) and the Investigations Division (ID) strayed from hiring candidates unless they were internal. Now, to add more agents and investigators to the department, it has added paths for people with varying levels of experience to join the force.

Anyone looking to join the USCP can find new positions on their website’s Careers page.

The USCP is creating paths for three types of potential hires: lateral hires, entry level hires, and reemployed annuitants.

The department is opening positions for lateral hires – those agents or investigators who are currently working for the military or a different law enforcement agency and aiming to transfer to the USCP. These hires can earn between $81,000 and $132,000, depending on the extent of their past law enforcement experience.