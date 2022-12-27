3 people shot in Southeast DC, police say

Police are searching for four juvenile suspects in connection to the shooting that left three people injured.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for four young suspects in connection to a triple shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers said they received several calls and a shotspotter report in the area and when they arrived they found three men who had been shot. All three men were taken to an area hospital for help. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Police say they are now on the lookout for four juvenile boys wearing all black in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

