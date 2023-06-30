Three dogs rescued from burning townhome by Fairfax County Police

On June 18, three dogs were rescued from a burning building in Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — June 18 was a triumphant day for the Fairfax County Police, Fire and Rescue departments. On Sunday afternoon, an officer saved three dogs from a burning townhouse in Pembrook Village.

At 4 p.m., an officer was near a townhouse community in Fairfax County and saw what appeared to be smoke emanating from among the houses in the neighborhood. The officer went into the neighborhood to get a closer look and began witnessing more smoke and eventually fire billowing out of the top floor of one of the townhomes.

The officer walked up to the house, located on 4300 block of Pembrook Village Drive, and knocked on the door. There was no answer. At this point, the officer flagged the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and then went door to door, warning nearby homes about the fire next door. After warning some of the houses nearby, the officer was then alerted by some of the neighbors that there were allegedly still pets inside the burning building.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. On June 18, a #FCPD officer rescued three dogs from a burning building. Our friends at @ffxfirerescue were able to extinguish the fire. Check out the full details on our Facebook post here: https://t.co/ExGBlCfF3S pic.twitter.com/WSiaJZqxRe — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 30, 2023

Hearing these reports, the officer immediately charged inside the building, quickly becoming overwhelmed by the amount of smoke on the top floor of the home. The officer then unlocked the kennels of the three dogs, trapped inside the home, and rescued them from the fire. Soon after the rescue, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire.