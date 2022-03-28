Police: Teen assaulted by group at home, parents intervene

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported being attacked Saturday at their home by a group all in their mid-late teens.

SOUTH RIDING, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group attack on a teenager Saturday that they believe is connected to a previous assault.

LCSO said the teen boy reported being attacked at his home in South Riding, Virginia around 4 p.m. by a group of suspects described by detectives as in their "mid-late teens." One of the attackers was believed to have a possible gun in his waistband. The attack occurred at the teen's home on Scarlet Square. The boy's parents were home at the time and intervened.

Police were called at some point during or after the attack, but the suspects had fled when LCSO arrived. The teen and his parents reported minor injuries but all three declined further treatment.

"At this point in the investigation, it is believed the incident is connected to a previously reported assault involving several teenagers that occurred Friday night," the Sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "LCSO is working to identify all of those involved, and the circumstances that led up to the reported assaults."

#LCSO assault of teenager who was confronted by several subjects at his residence on Scarlett Sq. The case is possibly connected to earlier assault & some of the teens involved are known to each other. LCSO is working to ID all of those involved. https://t.co/ZYZYAZLT09 — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) March 27, 2022

LCSO added that they believe some of the teenagers involved know each other, but they are still working to identify suspects, as well as what led to the assaults on Friday and Saturday night.