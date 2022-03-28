Police: Teen assaulted by group at home, parents intervene

SOUTH RIDING, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group attack on a teenager Saturday that they believe is connected to a previous assault.
LCSO said the teen boy reported being attacked at his home in South Riding, Virginia around 4 p.m. by a group of suspects described by detectives as in their "mid-late teens." One of the attackers was believed to have a possible gun in his waistband. The attack occurred at the teen's home on Scarlet Square. The boy's parents were home at the time and intervened.
Police were called at some point during or after the attack, but the suspects had fled when LCSO arrived. The teen and his parents reported minor injuries but all three declined further treatment.
"At this point in the investigation, it is believed the incident is connected to a previously reported assault involving several teenagers that occurred Friday night," the Sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "LCSO is working to identify all of those involved, and the circumstances that led up to the reported assaults."
LCSO added that they believe some of the teenagers involved know each other, but they are still working to identify suspects, as well as what led to the assaults on Friday and Saturday night.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information regarding the assault is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021, or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
RELATED: Sheriff: Loudoun County deputy kills knife-wielding woman who is accused of stabbing 2 including teen
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.