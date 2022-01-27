Police: Prince George's County teacher dies of natural causes in classroom

Cheryl Mitchell taught social studies at High Point for three years.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A 57-year-old teacher was found dead in her classroom Wednesday night by Prince George's County Police detectives.

PGPD officers were called to High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland around 7:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside a classroom. An initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

On Thursday, school officials identified the woman as Cheryl Mitchell, a social studies teacher who had been at High Point for three years, and said the teacher died of natural causes.

"We're holding up under the circumstances," Acting Principal Dr. Lori Taylor said. "Ms. Mitchell was invested in the students, making sure all students had a voice to be heard, especially our ESOL population of students."

Mitchell had a career change that brought her to teaching later in life, according to Taylor, and previously spent time working as a therapist and counselor.

"She's a true testament of what it means to be an educator," Taylor said. "She stayed after hours to make sure her students were well taken care of."

High Point High School has a large international population of students, according to school officials, who said Mitchell worked hard to personalize difficult historical concepts for her students.

"She connected with her students in a way that was very unique," Assistant Principal Jesse Belarde said. "She brought history to life ... by making it relevant for them ... It was an honor to have an opportunity to work with her."

Taylor said support and counseling services will continue to be offered at school for any student or staff who needs help.