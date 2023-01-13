Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland

The teen handed the coat over and the suspect took off toward the Hyattsville Crossing Metro station.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night.

According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road.

When officers arrived, they learned the unnamed suspect had walked up to a 16-year-old boy at a store and demanded the boy's jacket. The suspect then pulled up his shirt and showed a gun. The teen handed the coat over and the suspect took off.

The suspect, only identified as a short and thin man, was last seen running toward the Hyattsville Crossing Metro station.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at (301) 985-5060.

Armed robbery update: Suspect is described as light skinned Black man, short and thin. He ran toward the Hyattsville Crossing Metro. Suspect approached child in store and demanded his jacket, lifted his shirt and showed a gun. Child gave up the jacket. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/TBvM8Y7pku — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) January 13, 2023

