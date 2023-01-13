x
Police

Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland

The teen handed the coat over and the suspect took off toward the Hyattsville Crossing Metro station.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. 

According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. 

When officers arrived, they learned the unnamed suspect had walked up to a 16-year-old boy at a store and demanded the boy's jacket. The suspect then pulled up his shirt and showed a gun. The teen handed the coat over and the suspect took off.

The suspect, only identified as a short and thin man, was last seen running toward the Hyattsville Crossing Metro station. 

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at (301) 985-5060.

