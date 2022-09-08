Police search for suspect in string of burglaries in NW DC

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, a suspect broke into businesses in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant St., NW in the early morning hours, stole money and ran away.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect believed to be tied to at least four burglaries in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest, D.C.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, a suspect broke into businesses in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant St., NW in the early morning hours, stole money and ran away.

Aug. 29: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. at 3:30 a.m.

Sept. 1: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. at 2 a.m.

Sept. 1: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. at 2:10 a.m.

Sept. 1: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. between midnight and 5 a.m.

Police released two compilation videos that capture the suspect on surveillance, from the Aug. 29 incident and the multiple burglaries on Sept. 1.

