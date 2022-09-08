Police search for suspect in string of burglaries in NW DC

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect believed to be tied to at least four burglaries in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest, D.C.
Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, a suspect broke into businesses in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant St., NW in the early morning hours, stole money and ran away.
- Aug. 29: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. at 3:30 a.m.
- Sept. 1: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. at 2 a.m.
- Sept. 1: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. at 2:10 a.m.
- Sept. 1: 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C. between midnight and 5 a.m.
Police released two compilation videos that capture the suspect on surveillance, from the Aug. 29 incident and the multiple burglaries on Sept. 1.
WATCH: The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a Burglary II incident which occurred in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, NW, on Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:30 AM. The subject was captured by the establishment's surveillance cameras.
WATCH: The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a Burglary II incident which occurred in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, NW, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:01 AM. The subject was captured by the establishment's surveillance cameras.
DC Police are currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the crime. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident are asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.
