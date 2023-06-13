St. Mary's County deputy assaulted while trying to take suspect into custody, sheriff's office said

The incident happened on Monday when deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A sheriff's deputy was assaulted while attempting to apprehend a suspect in St. Mary's County, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

On Monday at 2:12 a.m., deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress. The sheriff's office said they were told a suspect was assaulting multiple people inside a home.

Deputy Devin Absher was the first deputy to arrive on scene.

He claimed to have heard a loud noise before watching a man exit an apartment and run toward the wood line.

The deputy then chased the suspect on foot and the suspect attempted to jump a fence.

At the fence line, the sheriff's office said the suspect punched Deputy Absher in the face multiple times and continued running toward the woods.

Despite the attack, the sheriff's office said their deputy continued to pursue the suspect and was able to take him into custody a short time later.

The sheriff's office said that the suspect, later identified as Antoine Keith Mackall III, 29, of no fixed address, had drugs and drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.

Mackall is charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer; four counts of second-degree assault on multiple victims; resisting/interfere with arrest; two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; failure to obey a lawful order; possession of controlled dangerous substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mackall is currently being held on a no-bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

A medical assessment of the deputy at the scene determined that he needed to be flown to a trauma unit as a result of his injuries, the sheriff's office said. He was later released and is recovering at home.

Sheriff Steve Hall visited Deputy Absher on Tuesday and awarded him with a Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal.

"This is an example of a 21st-century police officer. Deputy Absher is fueled by a passion to serve. He’s directed by his training, and he’s defined by the courage to get the job done, no matter what. This is the danger deputies face. These are the blows they’re willing to take for the people in this community," Hall said. "I am inspired."