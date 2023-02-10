Police officer shoots person in Southeast DC

An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

MPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. Right now, police confirmed the shooting involved an officer firing at a person. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the condition of the person shot are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

