Police officer shoots person in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.
MPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. Right now, police confirmed the shooting involved an officer firing at a person. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the condition of the person shot are not known at this time.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
Federal authorities have announced that no charges will be brought against a D.C. Police officer who shot and killed a man in July of 2022.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia claimed Thursday that there is not enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against MPD Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho for his involvement in the shooting death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird, 31, at Fort Slocum Park in Northwest D.C.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.