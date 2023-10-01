Report: Ana Walshe told DC Police her husband threatened to kill her in 2014

A police report says Ana Walshe claimed someone threatened to kill her and her friends.

WASHINGTON — Missing Massachusetts woman and DC real estate executive Ana Walshe hasn't been seen since New Year's Day and prosecutors alleged her husband has been misleading investigators as they search for her.

Now, a police report shows that Ana Walshe told DC Police that someone threatened to kill her in 2014.

Brian Walshe, 47, was held on a $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in connection with the disappearance of Ana Walshe. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Brian Walshe did not tell police he had been to the home improvement store, where he bought mops, buckets, tarps, tape and other items on Jan. 2, Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said at the hearing in Quincy District Court. Walshe did tell police that he had been to a supermarket and a pharmacy when there is no evidence he had been to either store, she said. He misled investigators so he could either clean up or dispose of evidence, she said.

According to reporting CBS Boston, the pair were not married when the complaint was filed in DC. Although the report does not name a suspect, sources tell CBS Boston the complaint was against her future husband, Brian Walshe.

WUSA9 obtained the police report which says Ana Knipp claimed someone "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill [Ana] and her friends." The report was filed in August 2014.

CBS Boston reports that no charges were filed. The report WUSA9 obtained says the victim "refused to cooperate in the prosecution".

Ana Walshe, 39, a mother of three, was reported missing January 4 by her employer in Washington, where the couple has a home and to which she often commutes during the week for work at a real estate company, authorities said.

She was last seen leaving her home in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, purportedly to take a ride-hailing vehicle to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, police and prosecutors said. But police have found no indication that she either took a vehicle or boarded any flight out of Logan recently.