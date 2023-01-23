Prince George's County police fire at man who pulled gun on officers

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle call when a man inside the car pulled a gun on them, police said.

LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are searching for a man who pulled a gun on officers, exchanging gunfire with an officer. The man took off in his car and is still on the run, according to police.

A resident on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham called 911 around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. Officers responded, and approached the driver who was inside the car at the time.

Police claim that during the interaction with police, the driver pulled a gun and fired one round. A Prince George's County Police officer returned fire. Police said the man drove away in his car and his gun was recovered on the scene.

Investigators report no officers were injured in the incident, and it is not clear if the man in the car was shot.

Police said the incident is in its early stages of investigation and additional details were not immediately available. Police said they will share updates once they are available.