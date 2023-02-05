Prince George’s County Police Corporal found guilty of assaulting teen

The police corporal grabbed the 17-year-old by the neck and assaulted him while the teen was in handcuffs.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County Police Corporal was found guilty Tuesday of assaulting a teenage boy during a traffic stop in 2020.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney General for Prince George's County, 46-year-old Darryl Wormuth was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office for assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

On Oct. 20, 2020, Wormuth was working when he pulled a car over for a traffic stop. At some point during the traffic stop, the boy was removed from the car and detained. Wormuth then grabbed the 17-year-old by the neck and assaulted him while the teen was in handcuffs.

Officers who witnessed the assault told their supervisors about the incident, according to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

“This was a case in which a young man who was placed in handcuffs and fully compliant was unnecessarily assaulted by Corporal Wormuth. I am very pleased with the judge’s decision, and I want to thank the prosecutors for their hard work on this case. I also want to thank the officers who came forward despite how unpopular it would be. It is largely because of their willingness to do the right thing that we were able to deliver justice today,” said Braveboy.