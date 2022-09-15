Police: Woman arrested after calling police following argument with 11-year-old

Officers claim the woman grabbed the 11-year-old by the neck after hitting her with a phone cord.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who called 911 after a fight with an 11-year-old family member. That woman is now facing strangulation charges.

According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident unfolded at the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Investigators claim an 11-year-old girl and a family member were arguing when the woman hit the girl with a phone cord. The two then separated but the woman is accused of following the girl out of the apartment and grabbing her by the neck.

Police say the woman eventually separated from the girl and contacted police.

Officers report the girl received minor injuries during the fight.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Bianca Virinee Flood, has been charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

