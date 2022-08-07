Police investigate triple shooting at McDonald's in Riverdale Park, Maryland

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a McDonald's in Riverdale Park, Maryland Friday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Riverdale Park Police, the shooting happened at the fast-food restaurant on Riverdale Road.
Three people were injured in the shooting and all are expected to survive.
Police have not released any information regarding the identities of the victims or if they were customers or employees when the shooting occurred.
No suspect information has been released and police have not said what may have led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
