Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.

When officers arrived they learned the victims had been carjacked at gunpoint by multiple people while using an ATM in the area. The suspects also reportedly stole from the victims as well before leaving in the victims' car, as well as a white Kia they had arrived in.

PGCPD claims later, just before noon, members of the department's WAVE team saw the white Kia reportedly used in the carjacking. Detectives stopped the car in the 4700 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights. Officers found two 16-year-olds inside the Kia, which had been reported stolen on Jan. 31.

Investigators say they also found property from the carjacking victims inside the stolen car.

Officials say the two teens have been charged as adults with armed carjacking and remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WAVE detectives at (301) 516-3788 and refer to case 23-0006548.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

