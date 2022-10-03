Police release video of suspects in shooting death of DC boxing coach

Police believe Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was targeted.

WASHINGTON — Officers have released more photos and a surveillance video of the people they believe may be responsible for the shooting death of a beloved D.C. boxing coach.

Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home in the 2700 block of 30th Street on Sept. 24. Police believe Harrison was targeted.

Detectives are searching for two suspects connected to the deadly shooting.

Detectives said the shooters stole a white Kia with Ohio plates from Charles County prior to the shooting. At this time, detectives said it is unclear if the owner of the stolen vehicle is connected to the murder at all.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video of the suspects Monday. The video shows two people drive up to the 30th Street home in a white car. The car comes to a stop and the two suspects wearing headcovers run out of the car.

There is no official word on why Harrison may have been targeted but some speculate a planned Beltway Battles Boxing Showcase may have had something to do with the deadly attack.

Buddy was known for his seemingly endless good deeds, donating clothes to the homeless weekly, allowing anyone into his boxing gym and trying to deter young people from getting involved in crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or use the anonymous tip line by texting 50411.

