Police search for endangered 3-year-old allegedly abducted by mother

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 3-year-old girl in Fairfax County.
Amelia "Mimi" Kraus was reportedly taken from her home in the Fort Hunt area just before 4:30 p.m., according to Fairfax County police.
Officers say Amelia was taken by her mother, 35-year-old Catherine Kraus.
Catherine is known to wear wigs or may be bald, investigators said on Twitter Tuesday night. She also may be driving either a white BMW with Virginia tags EGLSWS or a black Volkswagen with Massachusetts tags WS5025.
Police have issued a felony abduction warrant for Catherine. If you have seen the pair call 9-1-1 immediately.
