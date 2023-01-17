Police: Man wanted for hitting infant before striking woman, pushing 2 children

Two 10-year-old family members tried to intervene but police say the suspect shoved them both to the ground.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say hit a woman with a gun, causing her to drop an infant she had in her arms Monday evening.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the domestic incident unfolded just before 4:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge.

Investigators say a 33-year-old woman got into an argument with 44-year-old Quentin O'Neil Haskins that escalated.

Police believe Haskins struck the woman before grabbing and waving a gun at her. He is accused of hitting an infant child the woman was holding before hitting the woman with the gun, causing her to drop the child. Two 10-year-old family members tried to intervene but police say Haskins shoved them both to the ground.

Haskins allegedly grabbed the woman's phone and left following the fight.

First responders say the woman and the children had minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Officers have obtained a warrant for Haskins, who has not been located as of Tuesday afternoon. He is now wanted for one count of malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of domestic assault & battery, one count of brandishing, and one count of petit larceny.

If you have seen Haskins, or know where he may be, contact police at 703-792-7000.

