Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year.

On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on Spencerville Road in Burtonsville for a reported bank robbery. When officers arrived, they learned a man walked into the bank just after 3:15 p.m. and slid a note to a bank teller announcing the robbery and demanding money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left.

Investigators say in the following three robberies, the suspect also walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller announcing a robbery and demanding money.

The three other robberies include:

M&T Bank on Tech Road on Feb. 18, 2022

Capitol One Bank on New Hampshire Avenue on March 12, 2022

M&T Bank on Tech Road on Dec. 22, 2022

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect they believe is responsible for all four robberies. The suspect is described as a man believed to be around 5'7" to 6' tall. He weighs between 160 and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a hooded jacked, surgical mask and gloves.

During each robbery, detectives say the man passed a note stating he had a gun and a bomb.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).