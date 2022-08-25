Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

The four officers inside the patrol car and the person who was in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.

In a press conference, Assitant Chief for Internal Affairs Wilfredo Manlapaz said the man attempted to get into a car full of people while officers were on their way to the area. The people were able to get out of the car and when police arrived, Manlapaz claims an officer noticed the gun and demanded the suspect drop the weapon.

A short time later the officer and the suspect shot at each other. No one was injured in the shooting and the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. The suspect has not been identified.

While also on their way to the scene, a patrol car with four officers inside collided with another vehicle nearby. The four officers inside the patrol car and the person who was in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown but Manlapaz said all five are expected to be okay.

