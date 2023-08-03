3rd crash reported on Ritchie Marlboro Road in less than 48 hours

This is the third reported crash on the roadway in less than 48 hours, including one that left an 18-year-old Wise High School student dead.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police are investigating a crash on Ritchie Marlboro Road that left two people injured Wednesday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the roadway just before noon.

When officers arrived, they found the remnants of a crash. One vehicle was overturned.

Police say one person was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time.

Police have seen a series of collisions on Ritchie Marlboro Road in the last day and a half. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday an 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead after one of the crashes and the 18-year-old driver was hospitalized.

Investigators believe that the car the two Wise High School students were in crashed into a landscaping trailer that was parked on the side of the road. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.