Former Prince George's Co. officer sentenced to 45 days for assaulting teen

Darryl Wormuth was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office for assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A former Prince George's County Police corporal will serve 45 days behind bars for assaulting a 17-year-old boy during a 2020 traffic stop. Darryl Wormuth, 46, was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty earlier this month.

On Oct. 20, 2020, Wormuth pulled a car over for a traffic stop. At some point during the traffic stop, the boy was removed from the car and detained. Wormuth then grabbed the 17-year-old by the neck and assaulted him while the teen was in handcuffs.

Officers who witnessed the assault told their supervisors about the incident, according to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

“I support and commend the officers who stepped forward to report this incident. I encourage and expect all officers who witness any potential wrongdoing to do the same,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez back in 2020.

Following the announcement of a guilty verdict on May 2, Braveboy also applauded the reporting officers' actions.

“This was a case in which a young man who was placed in handcuffs and fully compliant was unnecessarily assaulted by Corporal Wormuth. I am very pleased with the judge’s decision, and I want to thank the prosecutors for their hard work on this case. I also want to thank the officers who came forward despite how unpopular it would be. It is largely because of their willingness to do the right thing that we were able to deliver justice today,” Braveboy said.

In a press conference following the sentencing, Braveboy said the case was about the rights of all residents in the county, including the victim, who spoke to the media for the first time.

Kayvon Hines, who is now 20 years old, thanked his family for standing by him during the long ordeal.

Hines said before the incident, his parents had already talked to him about how to deal with police as a young, African American man.

"They told me what to do. So, in that situation ... I knew to show that I'm not going against [police officers] and just showing that I'm cooperating, and I'm not doing anything to be a problem." Hines said.

Hines said he didn't feel like 45 days was a harsh enough sentence, but he said that he was grateful to still feel like justice was served.