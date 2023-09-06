Montgomery County Police working to recruit more women

They're joining more than 200 departments across the country in the 30 x 30 campaign to increase female officers by 30% by 2030.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is working to increase the number of women on its police force in the next seven years. They are joining more than 200 departments across the country in the 30 x 30 initiative.

The goal is to increase women on the force by 30% by the year 2030.

“It is a partnership between police professionals, researchers, and police leaders," MCPD Lt. Tenesha Jensen said. "They have basically come together with a pledge to advance women in law enforcement. So when you hear the term 30 by 30, what that means is increasing women in law enforcement by 30% by the year 2030."

Right now, women make up about 21% of Montgomery County's police officers, according to a January report.

Lt. Jensen has been one of those now 245 officers for 25 years.

“While it is centered and focused on women in law enforcement, it's really about diversity as a whole to make sure that our police departments can reflect our communities," she said. "When that happens, the communities tend to have more trust in policing. So that's really important.”

She said while many have preconceptions about being a police officer, it's been a great career for her.

“Whether that is working in community engagement or working within our Special Victims Investigation Division, there are opportunities here for women," Lt. Jensen said. "And not just having those opportunities, but providing that work-life balance, and that sense of personal wellbeing.”

She said she's been able to take care of herself as she takes care of the community.

Lt. Jensen said they are currently hiring for the January 2024 class and have a recruitment event coming up on June 25.