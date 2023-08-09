Police search for missing K9 officer in Montgomery County

Police need your help to find K9 Loki

WHITE OAK, Md. — Police are asking for your help to find a missing K9 officer in Montgomery County. K9 Loki was last seen early Friday morning, but the circumstances of his disappearance have not been made public.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, Loki is a Belgian Malinois with black and tan hair, wearing a collar that says "Police." He was last seen around 3 a.m. in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Jackson Road, near Jackson Road Elementary School in White Oak