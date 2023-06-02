Prince George's prosecutor 'dropped the ball' in murder case against officer, judge claims

The first ever murder case against a Prince George's County Police officer is delayed on the day of trial after 3 years of waiting.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George’s County judge Monday claimed prosecutors “dropped the ball" in the case against the first police officer in the county to ever be charged with murder.

Monday the case against Prince George's County Police Cpl. Michael Owen was postponed on the opening day of trial after a controversial plea deal fell apart and after prosecutors revealed they had not shared critical evidence with the defense despite three years to prepare.

Family members of victim William Green, who was shot while handcuffed and sitting in a police car on Jan. 27, 2020, called the situation "frustrating."

The family had protested Friday in opposition to the proposed plea deal signed off on by Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy that would have let Owen admit to a lesser charge.

Police accountability activist Darlene Rainey pointed the finger at Braveboy after the trial against Owen was derailed Monday.

"Murder is murder," Rainey said. "I don’t care how you do it. What’s the problem? Stop the plea deals. You couldn’t get a plea deal, so now you want to stall? Stop it. Justice is justice."

Judge Michael R. Pearson said in court that it appeared to him prosecutors had "dropped the ball" and were "sandbagging" after they revealed they had not provided evidence to the defense in time for the trial despite three years to prepare.

Pearson granted a defense motion to postpone the murder case against Owen.

Prosecutors explained they had just been made aware Friday of the evidence, which involved an attempt by investigators to reconstruct the shooting.

In a statement, Braveboy responded to Pearson's comments:

"The State’s Attorney’s Office understands the expectations of due diligence," Braveboy said. "As with any case, when discoverable information is received the SAO will continue its ongoing discovery obligations and provide to the defense per MD Rule 4-263, and as justice requires."

Victim William Green, a Mega Bus baggage handler, was shot seven times as he sat in a police car with handcuffs on Jan. 27 2020.

Prince George’s County authorities fired accused officer Michael Owen immediately and charged him with murder.

The County settled a civil rights claim by Green's family and paid them $20 million.

Last week, family members said they were bewildered to learn State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy had signed off on a proposed plea deal that let Owen admit to a lesser voluntary manslaughter charge. They held a protest Friday afternoon.

The plea deal fell apart. Braveboy assured the public Wednesday that her prosecution team was ready.

"We are prepared to go to trial on Monday," she said.

Nikki Owen reacted after the trial was postponed.

“I think that we as a family deserve better," Owen said.

We are willing to work with the State’s Attorney on this. We're willing to limit what we say in the press. But we also want to hold them accountable.”

A hearing has been set for Feb. 27 to set a new schedule for a trial.