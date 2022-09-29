Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought

Surveillance video shows two men wearing black hoodies, gloves and reflective safety vests.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents.

Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, video shows two men pull up in a white Ford truck outside a NextMark Credit Union on Loisdale Road in Springfield. In the video they can be seen putting a tow strap around the machine and attempting to drag it away. They were not successful.

Police described the suspects as "men of average build" and were seen wearing black hoodies, gloves and reflective safety vests.

The day before, Fairfax County Police released video of two suspects forcing their way through a glass door of an Exxon gas station on Ox Road back in July. The suspects used a dolly to load an ATM onto a van before driving away. Police said they believe the suspects shown in that footage are also connected to at least four other robberies.

Fairfax County did not immediately identify whether they believe these suspects to be connected to the earlier burglaries.