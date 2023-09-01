Maryland State Trooper leaked information to drug distributor, affidavit says

The trooper is being held without bond until a hearing on Friday.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland State Trooper was arrested after investigators say he tipped off a drug distributor, taking money for the information.

The trooper has been identified as Justin Riggs, a 10-year veteran of the Maryland State Troopers.

Riggs works in the narcotics division of Western Region Enforcement.

According to an arrest affidavit, Riggs asked for money in exchange for information on the investigation into a drug trafficking operation, including the knowledge that there was a tracker on the distributor's vehicle.

The arrest affidavit, which was heavily redacted, lays out some of the information investigators say Riggs leaked, including the existence of the investigation itself, the vehicle tracker, a second attempt to put on another tracker and that there was an informant within the drug trafficking operation.

The document quoted Riggs saying he had "serious info and proof of whose doing you all real dirty."

In December, the FBI joined the investigation with the Maryland State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to help identity who was behind an information leak.

The arrest affidavit claims Riggs may have sold information because he was in debt.

Investigators ran a credit check on Riggs and found he had five maxed-out credit cards worth more than $34,000; the minimum payment was $1,385, according to investigators. Additionally, his other debt not including his mortgage exceeded $67,000 in vehicle and student loans.

According to the affidavit, at least some of the communication between Riggs and the drug distributor happened via Facebook Messenger, the information of which was obtained after investigators got a search warrant.

The drug distributor reportedly told Riggs:

"doubt being fed lies cause now I'm hear s--- on my f------ phone and this s---- bothering me. Who iffeeding these lies man. Drop the phone or call me. S---- old but now want answer. can't get that kind of money but want answers man. Give me something $$$."

On Monday, the affidavit says Riggs began to negotiate the price with the drug distributor. The drug distributor offered $1,500 but Riggs asked for $2,000.

Riggs allegedly told the distributor what kind of car the informant drives, and said, "A good way to get him would be to sell him fake s--- and later on ask him how it was."

Riggs settled for $1,800, the affidavit says. The distributor reportedly told Riggs on Jan. 3 that they'd left the money behind at a hotel in Hagerstown.

On Jan. 5, investigators placed their own $1,800 provided by the FBI behind dumpsters at the hotel and kept it under surveillance.

Later that morning, a vehicle stopped at the dumpsters and a man exited and reached back where the FBI's money was located. The driver then got back in his vehicle and left.

Investigators identified Riggs in that operation and cellphone data put him in the vicinity at that time.