Man fatally shot by Fairfax County Police after throwing tribal mask

Police say the man was running towards them while swinging a bottle.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed by a police officer in McLean Thursday evening after throwing a mask at them, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers responded to a home on Arbor Lane, off of Balls Hill Road, just past 7 p.m. after a family friend of 26-year-old Jasper Lynch called about concerns for his safety.

The family friend informed officers that Lynch was throwing objects inside the home and pacing.

Lynch left the home before the arrival of authorities around 7:30 p.m. and was unable to be found.

Around 8:30 p.m., a second call for service was made to the police department by a family friend of Lynch. Three crisis intervention trained officers arrived at the home and spoke with a family member at the scene.

Lynch was located inside the home holding a bottle and an object, believed to be a large decorative wooden tribal mask. Officers then attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation.

According to police, Lynch threw the mask at an officer and began to swing the bottle in a striking motion.

Two officers attempted to utilize their electronic weapons, but as Lynch ran toward officers while swinging a bottle the other officer fired his gun. Lynch was shot four times.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been identified as 10-year-veteran. He is assigned to the McLean District Station.

Per department policy, the officers involved in this incident have all been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by their Internal Affairs Bureau. An independent review will also be conducted by the Police Auditor.